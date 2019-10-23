PML-N will expose PTI’s ‘destructive’ rule, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said his party will expose the “destructive” rule of the incumbent government on October 31.

Addressing a convention of party officials and ticket holders from Punjab, Shehbaz said that masses will head towards Islamabad on October 31 where PML-N will expose the destructive rule of the “imposed regime”.

Shehbaz also said that PM Imran enjoys overwhelming and unequivocal support of national institutions if Nawaz Sharif would have received only one-tenth of this support he would have made Pakistan the leading nation of South Asia. He expressed great displeasure and alarm over the “severe damage” to the country caused by the government.

The PML-N president said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the single largest investment project ever brought to the country and the credit for it goes to Nawaz Sharif.

He pointed out that PM Imran and his government damaged the relations with China to such an extent that support of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa was required to revive the ties by taking him along on visits to China.

Earlier, Shehbaz chaired a meeting of the party’s Punjab chapter, wherein participants strongly condemned the delay caused in the Nawaz’s treatment.