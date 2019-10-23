OLMT test run from Oct 28

LAHORE: After the completion of construction work on 13 stations, the first train under the mass-transit project, ‘Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT)’, will run from October 28.

The Metro train will run between Dera Gujran to Anarkali, whereas, the concerned authorities decided to conduct a test for running it through electricity after the completion of 13 high-voltage substations in Lahore.

Moreover, the construction work of 11 other stations will be completed by November, signalling that the first-ever mass-transit project will be made operational soon after coming out of its trial period to run the trains through electricity.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the event for the launching of its testing phase.

Earlier, CM Buzdar chaired a high-level session to review the OLMT project and testing phase of the Metro trains through a briefing by the officials.

The chief minister said that the citizens will be able to travel through Metro trains from January and its fares will be very economical. Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to expedite the work to make OLMT project operational for the nationals.

The Orange Line project is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily.

Though it is frequently mentioned as a part of the wider China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the project is being financed by the government of Punjab.