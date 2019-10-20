DCs identify over 100,000 kanal of benami land

ISLAMABAD: The deputy commissioners (DCs) have identified more than 100,000 kanal of benami land worth billions of rupees, it emerged on Sunday.

Sources disclosed that DCs have submitted a report to the Prime Minister’s Office and have asked the authorities to identify benami land in the country.

DCs serving in all provinces and the federal capital have identified more than 100,000 kanal of benami land worth billions of rupees, sources said, adding that a great number of those benami properties are located in Sindh.

Sources further said that the PM Office has forwarded the report to the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action.

It is worth mentioning here that the premier had ordered DCs to submit a report on benami properties till September 30.

FBR has established three different benami zones in the country and they are not only identifying the properties but are also filing references against the beneficiaries.

Sources said that recently, Anti-Benami Zone III, Karachi, has filed a reference under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, in the last week with adjudication authority against the M/s Marshall Homes Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd, a benami company.

Sources said that this company is owned by Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Anwar Majeed who is the owner of Omni Group. In addition to this, Younus Kidwai is also the owner of this company, sources claimed.

Sources disclosed that the company owns one plot in Saddar Karachi worth Rs1 billion in 2016 and its current market price is around Rs2 billion. The Anti-Benami Zone has requested adjudication authority to confiscate the benami assets as per law, sources added.

In addition to this, sources also said that the incumbent government, in the last federal cabinet meeting, deferred the ordinance pertaining to amendment in the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.