Tribal clash leaves 14 dead in KP’s Tank district

At least 14 people were killed and four others wounded in an armed clash between Betani tribe and Inam group in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place over an old enmity, police sources said and added that among the deceased were 10 passengers as their bus came under crossfire between the two rival groups at Drabin Mor in Mullazai.

The sources further said that four people from both sides were gunned down in the fierce clash. The two sides used heavy and automatic weapons in the fight.

Heavy contingent of police and law enforcement agencies, after being informed, rushed to the scene and took control of the area.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.