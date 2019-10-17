Sports board former DG’s remand extended in youth festivals scam

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former Punjab Sports Board Director General Usman Anwar till Oct 31 in a case of alleged corruption in the Punjab Youth Festival organised by the previous PML-N government.

During the hearing, headed by judge Ameer Muhammad Khan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan reminded the court that Anwar was arrested over alleged corruption in the funds for the youth festival.

According to NAB prosecutor, Anwar misused his authority and embezzled the funds reserved for sports events that took place in 2011 and 2012.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the remand of the accused and directed the concerned authorities to file reference against him for further investigation.