Royal couple’s visit to strengthen bilateral relations: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the visit of royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to Pakistan would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the couple, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, in the city, the chief minister said: “Royal couple’s visit to the historic city was an honour for us”, adding that Pakistanis have deep respect for the British Royal family.

He said that the visit depicted growing friendly relations between the two countries, according to a handout issued here.

During the meeting with the Royal couple, matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pakistan-UK relations, came under discussion.

The chief minister briefed the guests about the steps being taken by the Punjab government for public welfare. He said that the United Kingdom’s valuable cooperation in social sector development of Pakistan, especially in Punjab province, was praiseworthy. Pakistan and the UK are moving side-by-side in the journey of development, he added.

The CM pointed out that UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) has extended valuable cooperation to Punjab province in different sectors.

He said that the Punjab government believed in durable uplift of social sector and the development of backward areas has especially been focused.

Steps were being taken to remove a sense of deprivation among the people there by carrying out development works in far-flung areas and provision of necessary facilities, added the chief minister.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Lahore Airport.

The CM also presented a painting and a traditional stick made of olive wood to Prince William and a Shawl to Kate Middleton.