Govt rejects Fawad’s statement regarding disbanding of 400 deptts

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division on Thursday stated that there is no truth in Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry’s statement of disbanding 400 government departments.

According to Cabinet Division sources, only five departments – Evacuee Trust Property Board, National Talent Pool, National Council of Social Welfare, National Construction Company and J&K Estate Property – are being considered to be shut down owing to their poor performance.

Furthermore, 45 departments will be handed over to Sarmaya-e-Pakistan – a holding company, 43 will be merged and 12 will be privatized.

Sources further revealed that it is being considered to privatize 219 departments, to turn 82 into executive departments, and to hand over 19 departments to provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

The federal government has formed an 11-member committee in this regard.

Fawad Chaudhry had on Tuesday said that the public should not look towards the government for jobs as it is going to disband 400 departments.

“It is imperative to get people to realize that the government cannot provide jobs. If we start looking towards the government for jobs then the framework of our economy will collapse.

”It was the mentality of the 1970s that governments would provide jobs — now the private sector provides jobs,” said the federal minister.