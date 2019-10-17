NAB grills Nawaz in CSM case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday quizzed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for at least 45 minutes in an on-going probe pertaining to the Chaudhry sugar mills.

According to sources, the NAB team asked Nawaz Sharif about the money coming through telegraphic transfers (TTs).

Nawaz replied Abbas Sharif had information about the matter as he expressed ignorance of the questions asked by the NAB team.

To a question about money laundering, he replied that he was busy in politics so he had no idea about that either.

NAB team asked Nawaz Sharif that London flats belong to his children but shares of Chaudhry sugar mills belong to him and that does not justify his income. Nawaz said it must be an “inner settlement” and Yousaf Abbas can tell better about it.

During the questioning, the investigation team said the allegedly laundered money does not belong to Mian Sharif, as it was not divided equally in heirs.

The NAB is reportedly holding two interrogation sessions a day with Nawaz since he was remanded in its custody on Friday last. The NAB arrested the PML-N supreme leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and obtained his physical remand till Oct 25.

Members of the Sharif family are accused of being involved in money laundering under the garb of sale/purchase of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd shares.

NAB has accused Nawaz of being a direct beneficiary of CSM and his daughter, Maryam — who was arrested in connection with the case in August along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas — of holding over 12 million shares in the sugar mills.