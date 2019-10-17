‘Kamyab Naujawan Programme’ to resolve unemployment: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the government’s flagship Kamyab Naujawan Programme will prove to be a milestone in resolving issues of the youth, including unemployment.

In a series of tweets, Awan said the youth will be provided with interest-free loans and on easy terms under the program, adding an amount of one hundred billion rupees has been reserved for this purpose.

Firdous further urged the youth to emerge as a vanguard of the prime minister against the exploitation system and convey the message of change in every nook and cranny of the country.