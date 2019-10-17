Imran launches Rs100bn youth loan project

–PM says Rs25bn earmarked for women, loans up to Rs0.1m will be interest-free

–Announces establishment of 500 labs in madrassas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the first phase of the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” to provide technical and financial assistance to the youth across the country.

Addressing the launch ceremony at the Convention Centre, Prime Minister Imran announced that Rs100 billion have been allocated for youth loans under the programme. He said that out of the total amount, Rs25bn have been earmarked for women.

Imran announced that loans worth up to Rs100,000 will be interest-free, while the loans in two other categories will be concessionary loans. He added that one million young people will be facilitated under the programme.

“We have youth, they are our power but unfortunately [we are lacking in] skills,” he said, adding that Rs10bn will be used for teaching skills to 100,000 young people. Under the programme, the prime minister announced, 100 labs will be established for distance learning.

The programme will also arrange internships through which 25,000 young people will be connected with industries, he said.

Talking about madrassas, Prime Minister Imran said that 500 labs will also be established in seminaries.

“This is the first government which has taken [such] initiatives. We will consider seminary students as our own children and we will impart science education to them,” he said, adding that the government has interacted with religious scholars for educational reforms.

“We will try to make our education systems uniform,” he said after pointing out that three educational systems — English medium, Urdu medium and seminaries — are presently functioning in the country. He further said that 2,000 teachers will be sent abroad for international-level training.

The premier said that only those nations move forward in the world that follow the rule of merit. He said the main reason for demise of Muslim glory in the world was the adoption of monarchy and not giving democratic rights to their society.

The prime minister also announced that a national youth development foundation is being established for youngsters across the country to interact and exchange knowledge and views. “The programme will be followed up by the Prime Minister’s Office,” he said.

“I assure you that merit will be ensured in this programme. We will provide loans to even the people of Fazlur Rehman, if they fulfil the merit,” Prime Minister Imran said, referring to the JUI-F chief who has vowed to carry out an anti-government protest march later this month.

“I know this is the first assembly which is being run without diesel. I won’t talk much about it,” he quipped, in a reference to Rehman.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the programme has been developed to enable the country’s youth to prosper.

“I am happy because the programme is the first step towards fulfilling the PTI’s promise for youth’s prosperity,” he said.

He said that as per the instructions of the prime minister, the programme is completely transparent and merit-based. “To ensure transparency, the entire programme is made available on a digital platform,” he said, adding that a scorecard has been developed on the basis of artificial intelligence to run the programme.

According to Dar, the programme is focused on ensuring employment opportunities to the youth and providing them proper platforms to excel.

The programme is supported by the United Nations Development Programme and no amount of people’s tax is incurred on it, Dar had earlier said in a press briefing.

Under the programme, the government will also devise a state-of-the-art digital platform to support the youth.