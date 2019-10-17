Duke, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Lahore today morning.

The royal couple was received by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the Lahore airport.

Their itinerary for the day-long trip includes visits to the SOS Children’s Village, Research Centre, the National Cricket Academy and the Badshahi Mosque.

According to their program, the couple will also undertake an emotional visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which was visited by William’s late mother Lady Diana in 1996 to help raise awareness and funds for the hospital.

Diana, who was on a private visit, was photographed cradling a young patient receiving cancer treatment at the time, which she later cited as one of her “most cherished images”.

18 months after the visit, Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris on Aug 31, 1997.

At the hospital, the royals will visit the children’s ward to spend time with patients undergoing treatment and will speak to a number of their families, Dail Mail reported.

The duchess is also expected to deliver her first address in Pakistan today.

William and Kate arrived in Islamabad on Monday night. They were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi where British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present.

On Tuesday, during the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, 37-year-old William reminded the premier that the late Diana had taken him to meet Khan and his then-wife Jemima Khan (née Goldsmith) in London, back in 1996.

He further shed light on the conversation they had shared back then with Khan expressing his ambition of holding the prime minister’s office in Pakistan — a thought that had also ignited ample laughter from all around back then, William added.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Chitral on the third day of their five-day trip for visiting the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The visit was part of their agenda to “explore Pakistan, meet the people of the country and witness the effects of climate change”.

Upon arrival, the royal couple was gifted traditional hats and a book of photos commemorating the first trip of late Princess Diana to Pakistan in 1991.

“Fantastic,” the prince had remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book. The residents also gifted an embroidered coat to William and a shawl to Middleton.

In Kalash valley, the royal couple met locals and spent time with children. They also enjoyed performances of traditional dances and music by the local people. “They were very happy, meeting and shaking hands with everyone,” a district administration official said of the royal couple.

The couple also met with environmental experts to discuss the melting before going on to spend their afternoon with the Kalash tribe.