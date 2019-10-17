Court orders Miftah’s medical examination

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Thursday ordered medical examination of ex-finance adviser Miftah Ismail who is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the LNG scandal case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the petition seeking facilities for Miftah Ismail in jail.

Defence lawyer in his arguments contended that Miftah Ismail has been suffering from heart ailment and presented the medical report of the ex-finance adviser.

The counsel prayed the court to order TV facility and allow his family to meet him. The NAB prosecutor said that the accused has been provided a better class in the jail for which the jail officials can better inform the court.

To which, defence lawyer said that whatever facilities can be provide under the law be provided to his client.