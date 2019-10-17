Cellular services to be blocked for Imam Hussain’s Chehlum

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab on Thursday decided to suspend mobile phone, internet and GPRS services in Lahore on Sunday in view of security concerns on the occasion of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

Strict security measures are being formulated by the law enforcers for Chehlum processions’ route and areas adjacent to Data Darbar.

Walkthrough gates were installed for the screening of participants, and surveillance of processions was carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

Services of the Rescue 1122 will also be sought to provide timely treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

The police have been directed to facilitate the mourners and avert any untoward incident. Moreover, a ban on pillion riding has been approved for the Chehlum.