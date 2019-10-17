Any attempt to divert water flow to be considered ‘act of aggression’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday recalled that Pakistan had “exclusive rights” over three Western rivers – Indus, Chenab and Jhelum – adding that any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an “act of aggression”.

While addressing an election rally in Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri, Indian Prime Minister Modi had said his government would stop the water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana “as it rightfully belongs to the country and the farmers of the state”.

According to The Hindu, Modi said that work towards the realisation of the project had started, adding that he was committed towards it.

During a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FO spokesperson was asked a question regarding Modi’s remarks. To which Faisal said: “After imposing a crushing curfew and disconnecting the Kashmir Valley for more than two months now, some statements coming from [the] Indian leadership are another glaring example of the fact that the present government of India is bent upon making India an irresponsible, aggressive state that has no regard for human rights or international obligations.”

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan had “exclusive rights” over the waters of three Western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty, 1960.

“Any attempt by India to divert the flows of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond.”

Tensions between the neighboring countries escalated following the Indian government’s decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution — which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir — and intensified ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control (LoC) – the de facto border.