60 new dengue cases surface in KP

PESHAWAR: The total number of dengue cases has reached 5569 across the province as 60 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported during the last 24 hours in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), 23 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in Peshawar, while 60 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue reported across the province.

Sources said that the provincial government was taking preventive measures to control dengue and added that separate wards have been established in all government hospitals for dengue patients.