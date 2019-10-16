Woman killed for ‘honour’ in Chiniot

CHINIOT: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband and brother for ‘honour’ here on Wednesday.

Police said that Sabiha was killed by her husband Shehbaz and brother Qasim with sharp-edged knives in city police station jurisdiction in Chiniot and her body was dumped in the river.

The murderers escaped the scene after committing the crime. The incident was honour killing as the culprits were suspicion about the character of the deceased.

The body was fished out from the river and shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the murderers have started raids for their arrest.