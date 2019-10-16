Will never abandon our Kashmiri brothers, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve of not leaving Kashmiris alone, who are under Indian oppression since August 5 when New Delhi revoked the occupied territory’s special status.

The army chief made the remarks on a visit to the Line of Control (LoC), where he met troops and was briefed on the prevailing situation along the border, India’s ceasefire violations and Pakistan’s response in return.

“Kashmiris in IOJ&K are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege,” ISPR, the military’s media wing, quoted Gen Qamar as saying on Wednesday. “We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s top diplomat over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

A 55-year-old man along with two minors was martyred while eight civilians sustained injuries in Indian shelling on Pakistani villages in Nezapir Sector.

Occupying forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously targeted civilian areas, and the violations have particularly increased following a military clampdown in IOK two months ago.