SC to determine definition of terrorism: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday said the Supreme Court would determine the definition of terrorism.

A three-member bench, headed by CJP Khosa, heard a murder case that had been defined by the state prosecutor as an incident of terrorism.

The case involved the murder of Ghulam Mohammad by Kale Khan on court premises.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP Khosa said every serious crime did not fall into the category of terrorism.

He asked the state prosecutor to review the widely accepted definition of terrorism, due to which a huge number of terror cases were being piled up.

The chief justice said the murder incident happened because of personal enmity adding many confusions would be removed after the meaning of terrorism became more clearly defined.

Kale Khan was sentenced to death by the trial court while the high court converted his death sentenced into life imprisonment.