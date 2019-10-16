Prince William, Kate gifted photo album of Diana’s 1991 visit as they arrive in Chitral

PESHAWAR: Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Chitral on Wednesday morning as part of their visit to explore Pakistan and meet the people of the country.

Upon arrival, the royal couple was gifted traditional hats and a book of photos commemorating the first trip of late Princess Diana to Pakistan in 1991.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge followed the footsteps of Lady Diana as they flew north to the Hindu Kush mountain range, a few miles from the Afghanistan border.

“Fantastic,” the prince remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book. The residents also gifted an embroidered coat to Prince William and a shawl to Middleton.

On the third day of their five-day official visit, the couple donned traditional Pakistan outfits as they stepped out in the district hoping to “highlight the effects of climate change” by witnessing one of the glaciers melting for themselves.

William had told a reception held in Islamabad last night: “Tomorrow [today] we will be seeing some of these impacts first hand and meeting some of the communities adjusting to the new realities and new challenges that climate change has brought to their towns and villages.”

They will also see how severe flash flooding caused by melting glaciers has affected a nearby valley as they visit a village and meet people whose buildings and farmland were destroyed by heavy flooding in 2015, Hello! reported.

William and Kate arrived in Islamabad on Monday night. They were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on Oct 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.