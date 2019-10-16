PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch “Kamyab Jawan Program” on Thursday which will help the welfare of youth in the country, media reported.

As per the plan, venu for this ceremony is Convention Centre Islamabad. All the relevant preparations have been finalised in this regard by the federal authorities.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has become active for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) lending programme’s success and held various prominent leaders including Asad Umar, Jehangir Tareen, Faisal Javed and others.

Numerous meetings were held in Islamabad to discuss the final preparations of the inauguration ceremony which is likely to be attended by the central leadership of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), federal and provincial ministers and youth.

Under this two-category program in the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

While addressing the media Usman Dar said that in past no government paid enough attention to the problems of youth or to introduce some strategy under which youth can be provided business opportunities.

“The government has designed the National Youth Development Framework to mainstream the youth on an equal level,” he added.

PTI government is working to uplight youth who are future of this country, he added.