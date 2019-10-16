PEMRA’s limitations defined by NAP: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) did not need instructions from the government as it was bound to act in line with security parameters set in the National Action Plan.

Flanked by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, she told a press conference here, “PEMRA did not need instructions from her, the ministry or the government for following the parameters of National Action Plan. It is already a consensus agenda and PEMRA is following it.”

The special assistant said when the National Action Plan was made and its terms of reference were set, all stakeholders, including PEMRA, were given a 13-point working paper that defined their boundaries.

She said the nation will stand united on the black day of Oct 27. Prime Minister Imran Khan as a spokesman, advocate, and ambassador of Kashmiris was engaging the world and sending a message of disunity, chaos and instability in Pakistan was detrimental to the Kashmir cause.

She added that the government recognized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s constitutional right to protest.