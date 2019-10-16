NAB Executive Board approves filing of three corruption references

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive Board has approved the filing of three corruption references against various individuals for inflicting a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The approval was granted by Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal who chaired NAB Board s meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Board approved a reference against Khawaja Anwar Majeed and others on the allegations of corruption and money laundering, causing a loss of 340 million rupees.

The other two references were approved against Syed Arif Khan and others of M/s Canal View for defrauding the general public and former chairman Balochistan Development Authority Sadat Anwar for having assets beyond means.

It was also decided in the meeting that three inquires against various people on charges of corruption would also be opened.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, NAB chairman said that corruption is like cancer and it is eating the whole country. It is time that this should be removed by surgery and get rid of it for once and all, he added.

It’s an honour for the department that the world economic forum acknowledged our efforts, he said.