KE performance during Muharram praiseworthy

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (East) Amir Farooqi on Wednesday said that city administration and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) remained on high alert during Muharram and especially during Ashura to ensure the safety of the public and maintain traffic flow around the city.

Lauding the security arrangments, he further said that 7,000 policemen and 3,000 Rangers personnel had been deployed for the security of the procession in the city.

As the electricity provider, K-Electric also remained in close coordination with all civic bodies and as well as imambargahs and masjids to ensure maximum relief for citizens by providing uninterrupted power, especially during majalis. The standby power supply was also ensured by power utility so that the city’s monitoring and surveillance system remained energized to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. In recognition of K-Electric’s efforts, religious institutions including Islamic Culture and Research Trust, Bara Imambargah Trust, Masjid Masoomia Trust, Buturab Jame Masjid and Imam Bargah Trust wrote open letters of appreciation.

This was seconded by the Deputy Commissioner Central, Farhan Ghani, who in a separate letter wrote: “It gives us immense pleasure to recognize the good services provided by K-Electric during Muharram – ul Haram 2019 across District Central, enabling Zairean to perform their religious obligations with peace of mind and sanctity. The K-Electric team deputed across District Central is dedicated and well-coordinated with local and civic administration for any kind of emergency”, while also acknowledging the efforts of the emergency first responders, ambulatory services, fire brigades and Rescue 1122 who remained on 24/7 alert during the first 10 days of Muharram.

In another official letter, the Deputy Inspector General Police, West Zone all expressed satisfaction saying, “It has been observed that during Muharram -ul- Haram 2019 overall performance of K-Electric was satisfactory and the services as agreed during the meeting at DIGP office west Zone, Karachi were provided with full zeal and dedication.”