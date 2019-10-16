Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The youth were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during a cordon and search operations at the Pazalpora area of the district, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, a labourer was shot dead by unknown attackers in South Kashmir’s Kakpora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

On the other hand, the miseries of millions of Kashmiris continue unabated as the strict lockdown imposed by the Indian government has entered the 73rd day, on Wednesday. The people are facing an acute shortage of basic items of daily use including food and medicines. Although the voice call service on post-paid mobile phones has partially been restored, yet the situation is far from normal.

The Indian government has admitted that there were over 330 incidents of protests in occupied Kashmir in the last two months after Article 370, which granted special status to the territory, was revoked.