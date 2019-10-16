In pictures: Britain’s Duke and Duchess maiden visit to Pakistan

United Kingdom’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday night, beginning a five-day visit that will focus on boosting ties and addressing challenges such as climate change.
The couple disembarked from a British Royal Air Force plane, after an eight-hour flight, at about 9.30pm at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi. They were greeted by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Britain’s envoy Thomas Drew, as well as officials of the Foreign Office and the British High Commission in Islamabad.
On Wednesday, the royal couple travelled to Chitral and visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to observe the effects of climate change. They also experienced the culture of the Kalash people during a visit to their native area.
Below is a pictorial account of Prince William and Kate’s journey in Pakistan
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad, October 14. — Reuters
Prince William and his wife Kate receive flowers from a child upon their arrival at the Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad on Monday. — AP
Prince William and his wife Kate interact with students during their visit to a school outside Islamabad ob Tuesday. — AP
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photo with staff and students at a school during a trip to Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) meets with Britain’s Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on October 15. — AFP
Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine arrive on a decorated auto-rickshaw to attend a reception in Islamabad. — AFP
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they attend a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives a traditional cap in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine visit the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Chitral. — Reuters
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted during a visit at a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters