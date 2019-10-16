In pictures: Britain’s Duke and Duchess maiden visit to Pakistan

United Kingdom’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday night, beginning a five-day visit that will focus on boosting ties and addressing challenges such as climate change.

The couple disembarked from a British Royal Air Force plane, after an eight-hour flight, at about 9.30pm at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi. They were greeted by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Britain’s envoy Thomas Drew, as well as officials of the Foreign Office and the British High Commission in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the royal couple travelled to Chitral and visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to observe the effects of climate change. They also experienced the culture of the Kalash people during a visit to their native area.

Below is a pictorial account of Prince William and Kate’s journey in Pakistan