Hearing in assets case against Ishaq Dar adjourned till Oct 23

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of corruption reference against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar till Oct 23.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the assets beyond known sources of income case against Dar.

During the hearing, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer, Nadir Abbas, appeared before the court and apprised the judge that Dar had sold 15 properties, according to the record, which was not transferred to co-accused Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing.

Earlier on Oct 9, Abbas had submitted a 2007 probe report compiled over charges of corruption against Dar.

Defense counsel argued whether the investigation officer could present the letter regarding the completion of the probe against Dar. To which, Abbas replied that the letter is not with him at the time of the hearing.

Later, the court ordered the anti-corruption watchdog’s officer to present the letter before the court and adjourned the hearing till October 16.

It merits a mention here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.