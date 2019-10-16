FO lodges protest against LoC violations with Indian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir Sector on Oct 15.

As a result of firing, three residents of village Kirni embraced lost their lives while eight others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries.

Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian neighborhoods along the LoC and working boundary for over three years now. The unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations soared in 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In meeting with Ahluwalia, Dr Faisal said that the ceasefire violations are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The spokesperson urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit; and maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.