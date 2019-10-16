Five dead, over 20 injured as passenger bus overturns in Naushahro Feroze

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: At least five people died and more than 20 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle here on Wednesday.

According to details, a Sukkur-bound passenger bus coming from Bhit Shah overturned at National Highway near Moro Bypass in Naushahro Feroze district.

Five people died on the spot in the accident while over 20 others were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Moro hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the deceased and injured were devotees who were returning to Sukkur after attending Bhit Shah Mela when they met with the accident.