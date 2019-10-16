Diphtheria claims lives of 15 children in Badin coastal areas

BADIN: Around 15 children have died of diphtheria in coastal areas of Badin district within three days, local media reported on Wednesday.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Badin visited coastal areas of Seerani, Ahmed Rajo and Bhugra Memon in the affected region. “Four teams of the health department have also been sent to the affected areas,” the DHO said.

The health workers have also collected samples of around 20 children from the affected area, the official said.

The best way to prevent diphtheria is to get vaccinated, experts said.

The health officials in Karachi earlier reported the deaths of at least three children due to diphtheria.

Recently three children also died in Balochistan’s Dukki district after being diagnosed with diphtheria infection.

Diphtheria is an acute bacterial infection of the respiratory system which can cause mild to severe illness. Symptoms, develop 2 – 5 days after infection, include fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph glands in the neck. It causes paralysis and even death.

Severe illness presents with a swollen neck and a thick gray or white patch of dead tissue in the throat and tonsils caused by the bacterial toxin.