Dengue fever takes another life in Karachi

KARACHI: A 35-years-old woman, Samreen, died of dengue fever in a private hospital of Karachi, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 18 since Jan 1, 2019.

Program Manager, Prevention & Control Program for Dengue in Sindh, Dr Mehmood Iqbal Memon while talking to PPI, confirmed the death of a woman in a private hospital and informed that a total 18 people had died so far in the city.

Samreen was resident of Metroville area of SITE and she was brought to the hospital with high-grade fever and other complications a few days ago where she died on Wednesday.

Separately, 193 more dengue cases surfaced in 24-hours in Karachi.

In October, a total of 2,505 dengue positive cases were reported throughout the province out of which 2,333 were confirmed from Karachi and 172 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 5,722 dengue cases were surfaced in Sindh province; 5,376 in Karachi and 346 in other districts.