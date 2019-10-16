Co-accused in assets case against Khursheed Shah get extension in bail till Nov 15

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of the all co-accused in assets beyond means case against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah till Nov 15.

The court, while approving the request for a temporary exemption from appearance by Shah’s two wives, asked all accused to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to carry on the investigation in the case.

When questioned about the progress in the probe, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Shah was under physical remand and an investigation is underway.

The anti-corruption watchdog retrieved details of Shah’s bank accounts and other important pieces of evidence, the prosecutor added.

The official detailed that the wives of Khursheed Shah, Bibi Gulnaz and Bibi Tallat, are among the co-accused, whereas his two sons, Zeerak Khursheed Shah, Farrukh Shah; his alleged frontman Laddu Mal and servants Pehlaaj Rai, Ijaz Baloch, Ajeet Kumar, Qasim Ali Shah, Aftab Soomro and others are also nominated in the case.

Later, the court extended interim bails of all co-accused till Nov 15 and adjourned the hearing.

Former National Assembly Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah had been taken into custody by NAB on Sept 18 after he had excused himself from a court appearance in ongoing assets beyond means investigation.

According to the NAB, Shah made several properties in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi. Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

11 separate properties were registered under his another frontman Laddu Mal’s name and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman, the document said.

After the detention of Shah, an accountability court in Sukkur had granted NAB his six days physical remand on October 15.