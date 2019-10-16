FWO personnel shoot dead three drivers on Karachi Superhighway

KARACHI: At least three protesting drivers were killed and another wounded when Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) personnel opened fire to disperse a protest at Superhighway near Karachi on Wednesday.

As per reports, several drivers were shot at during a protest near Kathore.

Police stated that fire was opened by personnel of the FWO, the construction wing of the armed forces, to implement a recent Supreme Court judgement.

Karachi East DIG Amir Farooqi told media that there was an issue going on between the drivers and the FWO personnel on excel load.

In a judgement, apex court had recently passed a verdict in which some restrictions were imposed on heavy vehicles regarding carrying a certain amount of maximum load.

“FWO personnel were trying to implement the SC verdict when drivers of loaded vehicles started parking their trucks on the highway in protest against the move. ,” the DIG told media.

He added that during the protest, some driver also pelted stones at the FWO personnel.

“In response to that, FWO personnel were left with no other option but to resort to aerial firing so that the protesting drivers could be dispersed,” he added.

The wounded drivers were transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced three of them dead on arrival.

Those killed were identified as Ayub, Niaz Ali, and Rasool Khan. According to Dr Jamali, Ayub and Niaz sustained bullet wounds on their back and chest, respectively.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam took notice of the firing incident and ordered an immediate report from the Malir SSP.

“Legal action should be taken against the suspects involved in the incident,” the Sindh police chief said in a statement.