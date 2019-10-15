Violators of constitution given plots in Islamabad, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained the September 19 ban on allotment of plots in sectors established on land acquired without payment of due compensation in the federal capital.

A single-bench led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah barred the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) from allotting plots until “every last of the affectees is compensated”.

The government bodies have been accused of acquiring land from locals by force and on the promise of compensation which was never paid.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah was irked by the FGEHF counsel’s request to remove the ban. Noting that the affected people were still running from pillar to post, he questioned the measures taken by the government to ensure the payment of compensation.

“Plots have even been allotted to people who violated the Constitution and were convicted of financial crimes,” he observed.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed informed the high court that Rs1.5 billion had been deposited for payment of compensation but a further Rs8 billion was required.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarian Asad Umar appeared in court and requested for an early resolution of the long-pending matter. “The beneficiaries of this land acquisition are politicians, bureaucrats, judges, and generals,” he said, adding that Justice Minallah would be remembered forever if he resolved this 30-year-old issue.

Maintaining the decision to bar plot allotments, the IHC adjourned the case hearing for three months.