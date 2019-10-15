Two children among three family members martyred in LoC firing

Unprovoked shelling by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday claimed lives of three members of a family, including two children, while inflicting injuries to seven others.

Speaking to the media, Kahuta’s superintendent of police (SP) said a mortal shell fired by Indian Army across the LoC hit the house of the family in Naza Pir area of Rawalkot. “The injured and bodies of the martyrs have been shifted to the hospital,” the official added.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Haider, 10 and Maryam, 11, while Amna Bibi, Safeena Bibi, Naseeb Jan and others were injured.

Earlier on August 16, another Pakistani soldier had been martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the LoC, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said.

“Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC,” the military spokesperson had added.