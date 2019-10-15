Royals kick off Pakistan visit with support for education, environment

–Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet president, premier before dazzling appearance at royal reception

–William and Kate interact with students at Islamabad schools, go trekking on Margalla Hills

–Prince William pays tribute to those who ‘endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today’

ISLAMABAD: Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, signalled their support for women’s education in Pakistan on Tuesday by making a girls school the first stop on their inaugural tour that comes 13 years after the last royal visit.

Both wearing blue, the couple visited the school in Islamabad where they hung out with students in a mathematics class. The educational institute was a model school for girls where the royal duo witnessed how a British project was helping get teachers into the poorest schools.

While the Duke opted for a Western outfit, looking relaxed in a light button-down shirt with no tie, the Duchess of Cambridge — who draped a long scarf over the shoulder of her royal blue shalwar kameez — sat down with some of the young students, whose blue uniforms matched the Duchess’s dress.

The royals shook hands and talked with the beaming kids at the entrance of the public sector entity, which was established in 1978 and caters to students between aged four to 18 under Teach for Pakistan programme — based on the UK’s Teach First Scheme.

Speaking to AFP, education official Khadija Bakhtiar said that the couple helped some of the students solve problems. “Both wanted to engage in a natural way… so it was a very nice” visit, she said.

William and Kate, on reaching the school, shared smiles with the kids and highlighted the importance of girls’ education, besides expressing satisfaction over the ‘Teach for Pakistan’ scheme that helps disadvantaged kids.

The royal couple spent roughly half an hour at the government-run school — which has an estimated 1,000 students from first to 12th grade — before they were waved off by smiling students.

The next stop for Kate and William after visiting the girls’ model school was at the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), Trail 5, where they took part in activities with local school kids. There, they encouraged local school children to learn about conservation and pollution.

“In the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined children from four local schools, taking part in activities designed to educate young people on environmental protection and wildlife conservation,” said Kensington Palace on Twitter.

They also visited conservationists in the Himalayan foothills outside Islamabad.

PREMIER HOSTS ROYALS:

The royals also met Prime Minister Imran Khan, an old friend of William’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

The PM, in the meeting at the Prime Minister House, commended their visit for “promoting positive activities in Pakistan” as he mentioned their efforts on raising worldwide awareness on education, climate change, and inequality.

He also appreciated the royal couple for holding interaction with young Pakistanis, including schoolchildren.

The prime minister recalled the love and affection Pakistanis have for Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, owing to her compassion and support for charitable causes.

In response, Prince William termed Pakistan “a very important country for the United Kingdom” and thanked the government for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to them and their entourage.

Girls and women are particularly sidelined in terms of studies in a country where they have struggled for basic rights for decades.

Last year, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report said 32 percent of primary school-age girls are out of school, as opposed to 21 percent of boys.

Prior to their meeting with the prime minister, the visiting couple met President Arif Alvi at the President House, where the president and his wife Samina Arif welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

During their meeting with the president, the royal couple was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew; Simon Case, the Principal Private Secretary to the Duke; and Christian Jones, the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

RECEPTION AT PAKISTAN MONUMENT:

The royal couple closed their day with a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. The royal couple arrived at the venue in style in a rickshaw decked out in traditional truck art.

William was seen wearing traditional attire for the first time since his arrival — a teal sherwani by Naushemian — while Kate wore a green Jenny Packham gown, with O’nitaa earrings sourced from Pakistan.

The National Monument provided a beautiful backdrop for the setting of the reception. Many prominent personalities attended the event, including Wasim Akram and his wife, and designer HSY.

WILLIAM PAYS TRIBUTE TO TERROR VICTIMS:

Addressing the ceremony at the Pakistan Monument, Prince William paid tribute to all those who “endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today”.

“For a country so young, Pakistan has endured many hardships, with countless lives lost to terror and hatred. Tonight I want to pay tribute to all those who have endured such sacrifice and helped to build the country that we see today,” said William.

He recognised that for “Pakistan’s great potential” to be realised, difficulties will have to be faced and sacrifices made.

William also spoke of the “unique bonds” between the two countries and that Pakistan can “rely on UK to keep playing an important role as a key partner and [a] friend”.

“Whether it’s this generation or the next, I know that the UK and Pakistan will continue to exemplify the very best in international cooperation,” he added.

Laying emphasis on the importance of educating the youth, the Prince said that it “will be the key that turns the country’s growing population into an engine of growth and help unlock this country’s enormous potential”.

He called for a concerted effort between both countries to surmount the challenge of climate change. “Whether in Pakistan or the UK or elsewhere on our planet — we face shared global challenges. The effects of climate change threaten the present and the future,” he said.

William cautioned against the rising temperatures leading to “a loss of over a third of [Pakistan’s] vital glaciers in less than a century, with enormous impacts not only on the availability of water, but on agriculture and hydropower generation”.

He said that tomorrow (Wednesday) he, along with his wife Kate Middleton, will “be seeing some of these impacts first hand and meeting some of the communities adjusting to the new realities and new challenges that climate change has brought to their towns and villages”.

The prince expressed hope “to learn what more we all can do to help prevent and mitigate this impending global catastrophe”.

Details of the royal couple’s five-day visit — their first official trip to Pakistan — are being kept under wraps, with security expected to be tight.

In addition to Islamabad, they are set to visit Lahore as well as the mountainous north and the region near the border with Afghanistan in the west.

On Monday night, William and Kate arrived in Islamabad and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a handout from Kensington Palace, the British royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and rugged border regions to the West.

The visit will span over 1,000 kilometers and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.