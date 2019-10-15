Royal couple’s visit reflects ‘resolute’ image of Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that British royal couple’s visit to Pakistan “reflects a bright and resolute image of Pakistan”.

In a series of tweets, Awan said: “Pakistan is home to a great cultural heritage and ancient civilization,” adding that the visit would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, and impact Pakistan’s identity in true and positive terms.

“Pakistan is emerging as a beautiful and attractive destination for tourists […] the fascinating beauty of Pakistan’s historic sites and northern areas are distinguishing features of the state.”

“Pakistan and the nation welcome the royal guests […] [We] hope that Prince William and Kate Middleton will return with beautiful memories,” she said.