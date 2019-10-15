Royal couple kicks off tour, visits Islamabad Girls College

ISLAMABAD: Prince William and Kate Middleton – who are currently on a 5-day tour to Pakistan – formally started their tour today when they visited Islamabad Model College for Girls in the morning, where they interacted with the staff and students and visited classrooms.

The visit was designed to “endorse the importance of quality education” and “how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers”, Daily Mail reported.

The royal couple who is visiting Pakistan for the first time dazzled the crowd as Kate stepped out in a traditional blue kurta and scarf, while William opted for a casual shirt and trousers to stay cool in the heat.

Their next engagement is at the Margalla Hills National Park, where they are scheduled to attend an event regarding environmental protection at Trail 5. Security arrangements for their arrival are already in place.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at noon. According to their schedule, the prince and duchess will meet President Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr, after which they will call upon the prime minister at Prime Minister House.

After the meeting with the premier, they will attend a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Imran.

The royal visitors will end their first full day at a reception hosted by the British High Commission at the National Monument, which will showcase the very best of Pakistan music and culture.

William and Kate arrived in Islamabad on Monday night and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a handout from Kensington Palace, the British royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.