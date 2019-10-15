Punjab IGP orders for measures to enhance police performance

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed for all check posts across Punjab other than interprovincial and inter-district ones to be removed in order to ensure strict implementation of new SOPs for the checking of vehicles and citizens.

“Instead of monitoring through police barriers and check posts, monitoring should be ensured through CCTV cameras and patrolling whereas police officials should take part in operational activities instead of standing at the police check posts and barriers,” he said.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the field officers during video link conference held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. The law and order situation, crime graph and performance of police teams were reviewed during the meeting.

He further said that in case of any misbehaviour at interprovincial and inter-district check posts, the concerned DSP will be held directly responsible and strict action will be taken against all those responsible according to the discipline matrix.

The IGP also said that citizens can launch a complaint on 8787 IGP Complaint Centre regarding the presence of police check post and barrier anywhere in Punjab so that action can be taken against officials who do not follow orders.

He directed that due to an increase in crime rate, police teams should perform actively and senior officers should form special teams to arrest criminals involved in the dacoity, murder abduction and other crimes.

He said that on chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) a four layered security should be provided to the processions, snipers should be installed at roof tops and no one should be allowed to enter the processions without checking through metal detectors walk through gates and a thorough body search.

During a video link conference, all RPOs briefed the IGP about the crime situation and performance of police teams in their respective regions on which the IGP directed all DPOs to personally reach the scene in cases of violence and rapes against children and women. “To solve these cases as early as possible, geo fencing and forensic science must also be utilised,” he added.

Further, he also directed all DPOs to share weekly progress reports of cases related to abuse of women and children with the Central Police Office (CPO).