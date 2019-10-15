Prime Minister Imran hosts Prince William, Kate Middleton

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hosted the royal British couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called upon him at noon.

The royal couple – who is currently on a 5-day tour to Pakistan – was received by the premier at the PM House. After the meeting, a luncheon was hosted by the prime minister.

Prince William’s late mother, Lady Diana, was a friend of Prime Minister Imran and his former spouse Jemima Goldsmith and visited Pakistan twice, 1996 and 1997, to help raise funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Prior to their meeting with the prime minister, the visiting couple met President Arif Alvi at the President House where the president and his wife Samina Arif welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Middleton, who earlier donned a royal blue kurta, changed into a green attire for the formal receptions.

During their meeting with the president, the royal couple was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew; Simon Case, the Principal Private Secretary to the Duke; and Christian Jones, the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

VISIT TO ISLAMABAD GIRLS COLLEGE

The royal guests formally started their tour today when they visited Islamabad Model College for Girls in the morning, where they interacted with the staff and students and visited classrooms.

The visit was designed to “endorse the importance of quality education” and “how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers”, Daily Mail reported.

In a touching exchange with the schoolgirls, William was told that those girls were “big fans of his mother”. “You were, really? Oh, that’s very sweet of you,” he said with a broad smile, adding: “I was a big fan of my mother too. She came here three times. I was very small.”

The couple who is visiting Pakistan for the first time dazzled the crowd as Kate stepped out in a traditional blue kurta and scarf, while William opted for a casual shirt and trousers to stay cool in the heat.

Their next engagement is at the Margalla Hills National Park, where they are scheduled to attend an event regarding environmental protection at Trail 5. Security arrangements for their arrival are already in place.

The royal visitors will end their first full day at a reception hosted by the British High Commission at the National Monument, which will showcase the very best of Pakistan music and culture.

William and Kate arrived in Islamabad on Monday night and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a handout from Kensington Palace, the British royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometers and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.