PPP wants reforms in NAB laws: Qamar Zaman Kaira

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that his party doesn’t want to abolish NAB laws but it is really imperative now that new reforms are introduced in it.

While talking to media outside the accountability court in Sukkur, he further said that the purpose of his visit today at the accountability court is to express solidarity with PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

He also said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) doesn’t have proper evidence against the former opposition leader and hence the case appears to lack any kind of basis.

“These cases are for settling the score and to ruin the political standing but PPP is not new to such circumstances and will face every kind of trial,” he said.

Kaira said that Shah has already provided his account details to NAB investigators.

“Shah’s only fault is to establish hospitals and colleges after recovering land from the mafia. Petitions and cases against him will not deter us from serving people,” he told media.