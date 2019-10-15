Police officer kisses Khurshid Shah’s hand during court appearance

A police officer kissed the hand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah when he appeared in the Sukkur accountability court on Tuesday.

As per details, on duty Sub-Inspector Agha Shahnawaz kissed Shah’s hand as a gesture of reverence. The incident took place when Shah left his car and Shahnawaz accompanied him with protocol to the court entry.

The whole affair was captured on camera and later drew ire of the public on social media where they called this act done by an official insult to the uniform.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur took notice of the incident and suspended the police officer and directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sattar to investigate the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

SSP said that it is against the duty discipline and such acts would not be tolerated.