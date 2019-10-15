PML-Q minister upset with Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League minister for environment protection in Punjab, Boa Muhammad Rizwan complained during the government meetings to the chief minister Usman Buzdar that funds for development work and construction of several new projects are not being allocated for his respective constituency, media reported.

Rizwan was elected in 2018 from Sialkot on a provincial seat.

Rizwan was also not happy about being not given enough spotlight during CM Buzdar’s recent visit to Sialkot, where a ceremony for health card distribution took place.

“Those, who are directly related to the developments were not invited by the chief minister to any of the events he attended in Sialkot,” Rizwan complained.

As per the sources, during the visit, CM distributed health insurance cards to voters from Rizwan’s rival group.

In Punjab, after the 2018 election, the chief minister’s political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made an alliance with the PML-Q to form government in the province. Several members of the PML-Q were later also inducted into the provincial cabinet.

This is not the first time that PML-Q has voiced dissent. In January, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, the minister for Mines and Minerals, from the PML-Q resigned over interference in his work. However, he later withdrew his resignation.