PM expresses optimism over improvement in US-Iran ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has sounded his optimism about possible improvement in the US-Iran ties, which have been currently at the lowest ebb after US President Donald Trump announced withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal followed by imposition of pressing sanctions.

The prime minister, in a brief interview with CNN’s programme hosted by Becky Anderson on Tuesday night, said during his visit to New York, the US president asked him that he (the PM) should try and go between Iran and the United States.

During his recent visit to Iran, he also spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about the US offer, he added.

The prime minister, to a question, replied that the situation was evolving and he would not go into details. “Let’s see; it gets anywhere.” he said, adding, “I did not go into too much detail, until there is response from both sides.”

He also admitted that the relations between the two countries were more complicated.

To another query, he expressed his optimism that there was realization on both sides.

About the US president, the prime minister said the people criticized him often but “I think, what I like in him that he did not believe in wars.”