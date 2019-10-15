Omani Army Chief praises Pak Army’s role in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Oman’s Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ahmed on Tuesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In the meeting, matters of mutual interests and regional peace came under discussion.

The Omani general praised Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism.

He also said that army’s continued efforts for enduring regional peace and stability in South Asia are noteworthy.

On arrival at the General Headquarters (GHQ), General Ahmed was given guard of honor. Later, the general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs.

Earlier, on October 8, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters and held meetings with the top brass of the Chinese military during his ongoing visit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed.

The ISPR spokesperson had said that the Army Chief visited PLA headquarters today and held separate meetings with the PLA commander and the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa discussed the current situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and matters relating to regional security. The Army Chief also apprised the Chinese military leadership about the ongoing atrocities in IOJK being committed by India forces.