NAB quizzes Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: A combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday interrogated the incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Sharif is currently in Bureau’s custody on a 14-day physical, which started on Oct 11, remand over charges of massive money laundering.

The team questioned Sharif for the alleged money laundering of Rs410 million through a partnership between his nephew Yousuf Abbas Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

In his response, Sharif said that they should table the questions to the concerned persons as “running a business is not illegal”.

When asked about the transfer of shares worth Rs11 million to a foreigner, Naseer Abdullah, by the accused, he said that the family had business connections with the person.

Sources said that the anti-corruption watchdog officials have also sought reasons for returning the transferred shares by the foreigner in 2014, to which Sharif told them again to question his son, Hussain.

The former premier also dodged a question regarding the sources of a loan worth $15.52 million that had been acquired for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Sharif refused to answer it too, saying that he is unaware of the details as the record of the loan is not present with him.