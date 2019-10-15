NAB approves assets inquiry against Ahsan Iqbal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved another inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal on charges of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to a media report, the anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi bureau has been directed to immediately launch an investigation into the matter.

It may be noted that the former interior minister is already facing a NAB inquiry in connection with power abuse in the construction of Narowal Sports City.

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.