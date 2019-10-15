Maulana seeking ‘honourable way out’, claims Rasheed

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that the government was in talks with the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and that the JUI-F chief sought ‘honourable way out’.

Rasheed, while talking to media representatives in Nankana Sahib, confirmed that the contacts between JUI-F leadership and the authorities regarding the anti-government march and sit-ins announced on October 27 in the federal capital.

The minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was seeking ‘honourable way out’ from his decision to lodge sit-in in the federal capital. He was of the view that October 23 and 26 will be important in the current political scenario.

Criticising the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president, he said that Shehbaz ‘is playing on both sides of the wicket.”

“Pakistan will continue its support towards Kashmiris as Kashmir is the matter of life and death for the country. We are standing alongside with Kashmiris struggling for the freedom.”

Answering to a question, Rasheed said that he wishes for the inauguration of the railway station in Nankana Sahib by Prime Minister Imran Khan.