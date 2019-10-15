Man dies of snakebite while in custody of Khushab police

KHUSHAB: A man reportedly died of a snakebite in a lock-up at a police station in Khushab district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was detained in Mitha Tiwana Police Station of Khushab. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Ashiq Ali.

Police claimed that he was taken into custody on the allegations of theft.

Earlier on September 17, a forensic report confirmed that deceased Salahuddin Ayubi suffered tortured before his death in the custody of Rahim Yar Khan police.

Salahuddin had been arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan last week after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

Similarly, on September 3, Six police officers, including a sub-inspector, were nominated in a criminal case for allegedly torturing a man, identified as Amir Masih, to death in Lahore.

On the other hand, another man also died on the same day after being kept in an illegal torture cell being run by Gujjarpura police.