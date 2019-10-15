Islamabad moves UNSC to ban Indian ISIS terrorist for targeting Pakistan

Islamabad has moved United Nations Security Council under resolution 1267 ((the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee) seeking action against an Indian national, Ajoy Mistry, who it described as an “Islamic State terrorist targeting Pakistan”.

Endorsed by China, Pakistan’s proposal to add Mistry in the ISIL and al Qaida Sanctions List has been circulated by the chair of the 1267 Committee to the other members this month, Hindustan Times reported.

The dossier describes Mistry as a “coordinator of [a] terror network in Afghanistan, who works with ISIL-Khorasan to undertake different terror activities in Pakistan”. It also maintains that he was involved in “facilitating the movement of foreign terrorist fighters from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan and held a number of meetings with ISIL-Khorasan leaders in 2017 and 2018”.

According to the dossier, Mistry provided finances to the terrorist organisation’s leadership in August-September 2018 to carry out suicide attacks at Kalaya Bazaar, Orakzai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which 31 persons lost their lives.

Last month, Islamabad and Beijing, together, had moved a proposal to designate another Indian, Venumadhav Dongara, an engineer who is currently working in Afghanistan, as a global terrorist by the 1267 committee. However, the proposal was blocked by the United Nations.

Pakistan government had filed an FIR against Dongara in Peshawar on March 11, 2019, on charges of supplying weapons, ammunition and explosives to a terrorist group, which allegedly attacked the Badaber air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Peshawar on Sept 18, 2015.

It merits a mention here that following the lodging of FIR against Dongara, Indian security agencies “evacuated” the engineer from Afghanistan on Sept 8.