Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France

PARIS: The 2020 Tour de France promises to be one for the climbers after organisers revealed a route on Tuesday which includes 29 mountains across eight mountain stages with five summit finishes including the individual time trial. The race, which starts a week earlier than usual on June 27 to accomodate the Tokyo Olympics, also has three hilly stages and should suit the 2019 champion Egan Bernal and his Ineos teammate Chris Froome as well as the French duo of Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet.

The 3,470km race rarely strays from the mountains even though there are nine flat stages.

“There are 29 mountains, it will be physically challenging throughout,” said Tour chief Christian Prudhomme.

“Even the so called flat stages will be very tough for the pure sprinters. There are traps everywhere along the route.”

The race crosses the sub-Alpine Jura Mountains, the Massif Central, the Vosges, a low range of mountains close to the German border, as well as the tradition giants — the Pyrenees and the Alps.

The Alpe de Huez, the Galibier and other classic climbs are off the menu in 2020, but the Col de la Madeleine and the Grand Colombier are all on the itinerary.

There is no team time trial but the individual time trial, which ends with a punchy 6k climb up the feared Planche des Belles Filles, could be decisive as it is the final day of actual racing.

The final stage runs from the gritty town of Mantes-La Jolie, 45k north-west of Paris, to the Champs Elysees on July 19, where the champion will be crowned beneath the Arc de Triomphe.

The final stage and finish is two hours earlier than usual to allow many of the riders to take flights to Tokyo the same evening.

The race starts from the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, scene of a 2016 terror attack which resulted in the deaths of 86 people, with the Cote d’Azur providing some glamour to the opening couple of stages.

Organisers warned, however, that the race gets serious right from the off.

“Anyone who wants to win will have to concentrate right from the start,” said race architect Thierry Gouvenou. “Stage two could see someone win by minutes.”

Race organisers ASO hope to recapture the spirit of enterprise of the aggressively raced 2019 edition.

“It will be aesthetically sublime,” promised Prudhomme, picking out stage 13 for special attention with its Alpine summit at Col de Loze at 2,304 metres making its first appearance in the 107th edition.

“We are taking full advantage of starting in the south to provide a geographically varied platform to make it as pleasurable as possible.”

The race features a stage run between the Atlantic islands of Oleron and Re and also pays homage to late former French president Jacques Chirac with a visit to his beloved Correze region in the south-west.